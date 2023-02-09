Bayer Unit Asks 3rd Circ. To Keep Roundup Suit Federal

By P.J. D'Annunzio (February 9, 2023, 5:58 PM EST) -- Roundup weedkiller maker Monsanto Corp. has asked the Third Circuit to reverse a ruling that a Pennsylvania man's state law failure-to-warn claim related to allegations he contracted cancer after using the glyphosate-containing product are not preempted by the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act....

