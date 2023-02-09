10th Circ. Won't Force Arbitration In Radiology Co. ESOP Row

By Kellie Mejdrich (February 9, 2023, 7:11 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit on Thursday rejected a radiology company's bid to force into individual arbitration a federal benefits lawsuit from workers who alleged mismanagement of their employee stock ownership plan. The panel upheld an arbitration provision in ESOP plan documents as unenforceable because it blocked remedies under federal benefits law....

