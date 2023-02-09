Teen Seeks Injunction Against Blue Cross Trans Exclusion

By Greg Lamm (February 9, 2023, 10:26 PM EST) -- A certified class of transgender individuals and their parents are seeking a court injunction to block Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois from denying coverage for gender dysphoria-related treatments, now that a Washington federal judge has ruled in favor of the class in their discrimination lawsuit against the insurer....

