Roc-A-Fella Co-Founder Groped Therapist Often, Jury Hears

By Craig Clough (February 9, 2023, 11:34 PM EST) -- A licensed psychotherapist told a California federal jury on Thursday during the opening day of a different woman's civil sexual assault trial against Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder Damon Dash that the record executive repeatedly sexually harassed and groped her when she worked on a television show he produced....

