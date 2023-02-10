NFL Again Says Coaches' Bias Case Belongs In Arbitration

By David Steele (February 10, 2023, 7:18 PM EST) -- The NFL once again argued that coaches' claims accusing the league of bias belong in arbitration and not in federal court, telling a New York federal judge that the coaches are contractually obligated to have all disputes heard by an arbitrator. ...

