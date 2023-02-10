'Top Chef' Winner's Diner Sued Over Employee Finger Scans

By Lauraann Wood (February 10, 2023, 5:00 PM EST) -- Little Goat Diner, run by star Chicago chef and "Top Chef" winner Stephanie Izard, has been sued in Illinois state court for allegedly requiring employees to use a biometric time-tracking system without first obtaining informed consent....

