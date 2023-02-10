Roc-A-Fella Co-Founder Assaulted Sleeping Photog, Jury Told

By Craig Clough (February 10, 2023, 10:59 PM EST) -- A photographer suing Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder Damon Dash for sexual assault and defamation told a California jury Friday that while staying at the record executive's house she awoke to find him groping her, and said her decision to go public with the allegations destroyed her life and career....

