Samsung's 'S10' TM Row With Talent Co. Heads Toward Trial

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 10, 2023, 11:00 PM EST) -- A California federal judge refused to grant early wins to either side in litigation launched by talent management company S10 Entertainment against Samsung that claims the electronic giant's Galaxy S10 smartphone infringes on its "S10" trademark, saying there are numerous "triable issues" for a jury to decide....

