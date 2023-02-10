Shipping Cos. To Spend $45M To Settle Oil Spill Suit

By Collin Krabbe (February 10, 2023, 7:15 PM EST) -- A consortium of shipping companies have tentatively agreed to pay $45 million to people injured from an oil leak in an underwater pipeline that released about 25,000 gallons of crude oil offshore of Huntington Beach, California, settling claims that container ships hit the pipeline with their anchors during heavy weather in January 2021....

