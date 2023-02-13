Girard Sharp, Susman Godfrey Tapped In Accellion Hack Suit

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 13, 2023, 4:43 PM EST) -- A California federal judge appointed Susman Godfrey LLP and Girard Sharp LLP to serve as lead counsel to a proposed nationwide class of at least 9 million people in litigation over a cyberattack against Accellion Inc., suggesting Friday they could "sanitize" an $8.1 million settlement negotiated by Ahdoot & Wolfson PC....

