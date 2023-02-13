D.C. Judge Largely Sides With Tribe In Trust Audit Suit

By Ali Sullivan (February 13, 2023, 6:04 PM EST) -- A 1996 report from the federal government outlining the Cherokee Nation's trust account transactions is a "woefully inadequate attempt to pass muster," a D.C. magistrate judge found, recommending the rejection of the U.S. Department of the Interior's quick win bid in the Nation's suit for a full accounting of its trust assets....

