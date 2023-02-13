Contractor's Insurer Should Cover Injury Suit, Judge Says

By Ganesh Setty (February 13, 2023, 5:11 PM EST) -- Southwest Marine and General Insurance Co. should defend a general contractor, school district and construction manager in a worker's personal injury suit as additional insureds, a New York federal magistrate judge recommended, finding Southwest couldn't rely on an underlying purchase order to determine the scope of its obligations....

