GPB Capital Execs' Attacks On $1.8B Fraud Charges Fall Flat

By Stewart Bishop (February 13, 2023, 9:57 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Monday rebuffed attempts by former GPB Capital executives to dismiss charges alleging they ran the private equity fund like a $1.8 billion Ponzi scheme, and refused to suppress evidence based on alleged government misconduct....

