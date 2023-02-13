Game Makers Dispute First Dibs On 'Pennsylvania Skill' Name

By Matthew Santoni (February 13, 2023, 8:49 PM EST) -- Georgia gaming company Pace-O-Matic Inc. told a Pennsylvania federal jury Monday that it invested years of time and work into developing a line of machines branded as "Pennsylvania Skill" games — including in litigation to prove the machines require users' skills instead of chance — only for its first choice of operator to steal the name and concept....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS