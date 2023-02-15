Construction Co. Says Libya Can't Escape $21.9M Award

By Caleb Symons (February 15, 2023, 4:21 PM EST) -- Libya is facing pushback over its attempt to escape a $21.9 million arbitral award, as the Turkish construction company that obtained the judgment four years ago says it cannot be thrown out simply because a Tripoli court quietly invalidated an underlying settlement agreement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS