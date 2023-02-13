Ex-Eagle Gets $43.5M Jury Award In Knee Injury Case

By P.J. D'Annunzio (February 13, 2023, 3:06 PM EST) -- Fresh off the Philadelphia Eagles' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, a Philadelphia jury awarded former Eagles captain Chris Maragos $43.5 million on Monday in a medical malpractice case against physicians over alleged improper care of a knee injury that ended his playing career, according to his representatives....

