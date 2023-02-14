Conspiracy Charges Stick In Ga. Contract Fraud Case

By Peter McGuire (February 14, 2023, 7:18 PM EST) -- Two defendants accused of winning nearly $8 million in fraudulent U.S. military contracts will have to face criminal conspiracy allegations after a Georgia federal judge ruled prosecutors could bring those charges despite agreements that suspended the statute of limitations and narrowed the scope of their investigation....

