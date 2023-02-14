AIG Escapes Travel Premiums Class Action

By Emily Enfinger (February 14, 2023, 2:33 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge tossed a putative class action brought by travel insurance policyholders accusing AIG and a subsidiary of overcharging pre- and post-departure coverage and then refusing to refund the unearned portion on canceled trips, saying neither the satisfaction guarantee nor the cancellation-refund provision were deceptive....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS