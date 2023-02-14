Campbell Sued Over Whole Grains, Honey In Snyder's Pretzels

By Gina Kim (February 14, 2023, 5:56 PM EST) -- Campbell Soup Co. misleads customers by claiming a line of Snyder's pretzels are made with real honey and whole grain, even though the pretzels are primarily made with brown sugar and enriched wheat flour stripped of most nutrients, according to a proposed class action filed in New York federal court....

