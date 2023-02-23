Abortion Pill Fate Hangs On Conservative Judge, 'Zombie' Law

By Hannah Albarazi (February 23, 2023, 7:52 PM EST) -- A legal battle threatening to invalidate the federal government's decades-old approval of the leading abortion medication may come down to whether a Texas federal judge appointed by former President Donald Trump agrees with anti-abortion activists' argument that a 150-year-old anti-vice law makes it unlawful to mail abortion drugs....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS