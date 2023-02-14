Honest Co. Investors Seek Cert. In COVID-Tied Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe (February 14, 2023, 9:55 PM EST) -- Investors in Jessica Alba's "clean lifestyle" baby and beauty product maker the Honest Company Inc. have asked a Los Angeles for class certification in their consolidated proposed class action alleging that when the company held its initial public offering in May 2021, it failed to properly explain negative trends affecting sales in the company's key diaper business segment....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS