Muscogee Nation Says Juul Labs Targeted Youth

By Jonathan Capriel (February 14, 2023, 6:42 PM EST) -- The Muscogee (Creek) Nation on Monday hit Juul Labs Inc. and its parent company Altria Group Inc. with a RICO suit in San Francisco federal court over its alleged role in the tribe's "youth nicotine epidemic," claiming they deceptively advertised vape products and underplayed its dangers....

