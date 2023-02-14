Feds Say Ex-GOP Rep.'s Affair, Trump Ties Crucial To Trial

By Ivan Moreno (February 14, 2023, 9:11 PM EST) -- Prosecutors asked a federal judge in Manhattan to deny former Indiana Republican Rep. Stephen Buyer's attempt to bar some evidence from his upcoming insider trading trial, including an affair with a woman in whose account he allegedly executed some of the trades and his role on former President Donald Trump's presidential transition team....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS