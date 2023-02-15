Optis Urges Fed. Circ. To Boost $300M IP Win Against Apple

By Jasmin Jackson (February 15, 2023, 8:55 PM EST) -- Optis Cellular Technology LLC has pressed the Federal Circuit not to reverse a Texas federal jury's nine-figure infringement judgment against Apple Inc. over standard-essential 4G wireless patents, arguing that, if anything, the $300 million award should be nearly doubled....

