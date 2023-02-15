US Backs Reversal In Lease Appeal, But Not For Rule 19

By Tom Lotshaw (February 15, 2023, 8:40 PM EST) -- The federal government said it agrees with two lessees that an Idaho district court's decision to vacate a Wyoming oil and gas lease sale should be reversed, but asked the Ninth Circuit to reject their so-called Rule 19 argument that the ruling should be reversed because it was entered when they weren't parties....

