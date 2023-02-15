Credit Suisse Cuts $23M From Damages In Vegas Fraud Case

By Quinn Wilson (February 15, 2023, 8:15 PM EST) -- A Texas appeals panel has reversed a ruling that Credit Suisse owes a Highland Capital Management LP affiliate an additional $23 million in damages in an investment fraud case related to a Vegas golf course resort project, sending the case back to trial court to consider prejudgment interest under a new damages award calculation....

