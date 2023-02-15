Trump's 'Quid Pro Quo' Rape Suit DNA Offer Nixed By Judge

By Lauren Berg (February 15, 2023, 9:58 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday rejected former President Donald Trump's "quid pro quo" offer of a DNA sample in E. Jean Carroll's rape lawsuit in exchange for pages from a report on the dress she was wearing during the alleged assault, clearing the latest potential roadblock to an April trial....

