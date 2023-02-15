Mitchell Silberberg Hires Former HBO Senior Counsel In LA

By Beverly Banks (February 15, 2023, 9:38 PM EST) -- A former vice president and senior counsel of labor relations at HBO has come back to Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP in Los Angeles as a partner, the firm announced, saying he will represent entertainment industry producers and distributors of motion pictures in arbitration and at the NLRB....

