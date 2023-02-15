Ex-Everyrealm Employee Trims Harassment, Bias Suit

By Faith Williams (February 15, 2023, 8:11 PM EST) -- A former employee of Metaverse real estate company Everyrealm has dropped her claims against four defendants named in a sexual harassment and wrongful termination suit after she missed the time period to serve them....

