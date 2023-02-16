Retiree Says Conagra Underpays Pensioners, Lost Plan Docs

By Thy Vo (February 16, 2023, 5:04 PM EST) -- Conagra Brands' pension plan is illegally underpaying retirees of a company it acquired more than 30 years ago, and lost the plan documents that establish what retirees are owed, according to a proposed class action filed in Illinois federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS