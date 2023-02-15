EU Lawmakers Refuse To Back US Data Transfer Pact

By Allison Grande (February 15, 2023, 10:46 PM EST) -- A European parliamentary committee is advising against the approval of a revamped framework that would allow personal information to flow freely from the EU to the U.S., arguing that the mechanism fails to address concerns over the U.S. government's access to transferred data that led to the demise of its predecessor. ...

