Hearing Aid Co. Eargo Beats Investor Suit Over DOJ Probe

By Katryna Perera (February 16, 2023, 6:17 PM EST) -- Hearing aid company Eargo Inc. has for now beaten back claims that it inflated its revenue potential and misled investors about an insurance audit that led to a U.S. Department of Justice probe, with a California federal judge finding the investors failed to adequately plead any of their claims....

