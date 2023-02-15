Roc-A-Fella's Damon Dash Cleared On Civil Sex Assault Claim

By Craig Clough (February 15, 2023, 10:23 PM EST) -- A California federal jury on Wednesday largely sided with Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder Damon Dash in striking down a photographer's sex assault and civil theft claims, rejecting her bid for over $150 million, but found Dash and two co-defendants owed $15,000 for defamation and set the stage for possible punitive damages....

