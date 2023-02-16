Spain's Intra-EU Defense Fails In $310M Award Fight

By Caroline Simson (February 16, 2023, 10:22 AM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge has ruled that Spain cannot escape litigation filed by Dutch subsidiaries of U.S.-based NextEra Energy Inc. to enforce a €291 million ($310.4 million) arbitral award against it, issuing a novel opinion rejecting the country's "backdoor" European law defenses....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS