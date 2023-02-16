Insurer Shouldn't Face Section 8 Damage Dispute, Judge Says

By Elizabeth Daley (February 16, 2023, 6:07 PM EST) -- A New York federal magistrate judge recommended relieving an insurer from defending property damage claims in a proposed class action alleging tenants suffered injuries while living in a low-income Section 8 housing development in Hartford, Connecticut, but said other causes of action in the case should remain....

