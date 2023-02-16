Facebook Users Try Again At $37.5M Deal On Tracking Claims

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 16, 2023, 10:23 PM EST) -- A group of Facebook users took another shot at getting approval for Meta's $37.5 million deal to settle class claims the social media giant impermissibly tracked 70 million users' locations, lowering their proposed attorney fees and weighing against a California federal judge's suggestion that giving the money to nonprofits might make more sense....

