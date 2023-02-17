Former NFL Coach Says League Waived Right To Arbitration

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (February 17, 2023, 7:01 PM EST) -- Attorneys for former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores blasted the NFL's most recent argument that coaches are obligated to have all disputes heard by an arbitrator due to a delegation provision in their contracts, saying that the league and its teams "consciously and deliberately" chose not to enforce any such clause, therefore waiving their right to arbitration....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS