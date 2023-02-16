Jury Adds $15K In Punitives In Damon Dash Defamation Suit

By Craig Clough (February 16, 2023, 9:56 PM EST) -- A California federal jury found Thursday that Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder Damon Dash and two co-defendants owe $15,000 in punitive damages on top of $15,000 in actual damages for defaming a photographer, closing out a trial that cleared Dash of sexual battery and a $150 million civil theft claim....

