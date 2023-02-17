A-Rod's Blank-Check Co. Slammed By Investor Redemptions

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (February 17, 2023, 5:47 PM EST) -- As the special purpose acquisition company market continues to face an overall harsh environment compared to its thriving pandemic era, former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez's Slam Corp. is the latest blank-check company to see a wave of investors choosing to redeem their stock for cash as the deadline to complete a business combination looms....

