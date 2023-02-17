Salesforce Judge Open To Certifying 10K-Plus ERISA Class

By Dorothy Atkins (February 17, 2023, 6:28 PM EST) -- A California federal judge said Friday she's inclined to certify a class of more than 10,000 Salesforce workers who accuse the software company of mismanaging their $2 billion 401(k) plan, but she added that certain defense arguments "have given me pause" and she'll review the briefings once more before ruling....

