Walmart Rejects Opioid Liability Over 'Unwitting' Pharmacists

By Lauren Berg (February 17, 2023, 10:54 PM EST) -- Walmart is urging a Delaware federal judge to dump much of the U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit targeting the big-box retailer's sales of prescription opioids, arguing that the government can't pin liability on Walmart for pharmacists who unknowingly filled allegedly invalid prescriptions....

