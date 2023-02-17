Ex-NBA Player Gets Prison For Fraud While 2nd Gets Warning

By Pete Brush (February 17, 2023, 4:53 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Friday sentenced NBA veteran Keyon Dooling to two and a half years in prison for helping orchestrate pro basketball's $5 million benefits scam and then sharply warned another charged former player, Sebastian Telfair, not to violate his bail....

