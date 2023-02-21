Drake Escapes Case Over Woman's Injury At MSG Concert

By Joyce Hanson (February 21, 2023, 5:11 PM EST) -- A New York state appeals court has freed Drake from a woman's suit seeking to hold the rapper as well as entertainment company Live Nation Worldwide Inc. and Madison Square Garden liable for her injuries at a concert, ruling that he couldn't control security at the event....

