MLB Judge Rips Attys Over Late Protests To $185M Wage Deal

By Craig Clough (February 17, 2023, 9:40 PM EST) -- A California magistrate judge slammed attorneys representing some objectors to Major League Baseball's $185 million proposed wage settlement with minor leaguers, characterizing their last-minute efforts as "absolutely outrageous" and a possible effort to "sandbag" the parties at Friday's final approval and fairness hearing....

