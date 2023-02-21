Judge OKs $500M Deal Over IPhone Performance

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (February 21, 2023, 6:03 PM EST) -- A federal California judge has granted preliminary approval to a renewed bid by Apple Inc. and iPhone users on a $500 million settlement to end multidistrict litigation over software updates that allegedly slowed the iPhone's performance....

