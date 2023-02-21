Ex-Rep.'s Effort To Politicize Trial 'Not Proper,' Judge Says

By Pete Brush (February 21, 2023, 6:47 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday chided as "not proper" attempts by counsel for former U.S. Rep. Stephen Buyer to politicize his upcoming trial on insider-trading charges, rejecting a defense suggestion that a New York jury may have difficulty being fair to a Republican....

