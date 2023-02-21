Judge OKs All-Clad Cookware Settlement, Adds Fee Caveat

By Hayley Fowler (February 21, 2023, 5:24 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has signed off on a nearly $6.5 million settlement with All-Clad Metalcrafters over allegedly faulty pots and pans, finding the deal was "more than fair," but opting to withhold a portion of the attorney fees until the claims process is wrapped up....

