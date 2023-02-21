US Chamber, Legal Groups Favor J&J Talc Ch. 11 Rehearing

By Vince Sullivan (February 21, 2023, 9:56 PM EST) -- Groups including the Chamber of Commerce of the United States and the American Tort Reform Association filed amicus briefs Tuesday in the appellate case of Johnson & Johnson's bankrupt talc unit urging the Third Circuit to revisit its January ruling dismissing the company's Chapter 11 case and saying en banc review is necessary to bring clarity to the ruling, which tossed the case on good faith grounds....

