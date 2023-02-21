NJ Firm Fights Ex-Client's Fraud Claims In Palmolive IP Row

By Jake Maher (February 21, 2023, 4:43 PM EST) -- A Monmouth County, New Jersey, firm is seeking to fight off fraud and legal malpractice charges from a former client, telling a federal judge that the "vexatious" and "difficult" ex-client is simply trying to relitigate a case the firm represented him in 10 years ago with new, unsubstantiated claims....

