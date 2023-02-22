Norfolk Southern Sued Over Drop In Ohio Property Values

By Brent Godwin (February 22, 2023, 9:44 PM EST) -- Property owners who live near the site of the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, that caused a chemical spill and fire are suing the corporation, claiming it is liable for the diminishing value of their homes and for effects like a chemical smell in their tap water....

